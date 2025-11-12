A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” Raffle Is Now Live

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” has officially entered its raffle stage, with entries open until November 17th. This release continues the long-running partnership between A Ma Maniere and Jordan Brand, known for delivering clean, elevated takes on classic silhouettes.

Each collaboration blends luxury materials with storytelling that reflects empowerment, community, and cultural pride. it was introduced in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 was the sneaker Michael Jordan wore during his first NBA Championship.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it became an instant icon thanks to its visible Air cushioning, sculpted heel tab, and forward-thinking design. Over time, it’s evolved from a performance shoe to a symbol of refined streetwear, and A Ma Maniere’s latest version perfectly captures that transformation.

In the clean photos the “Smokey Mauve” colorway shines with its soft suede upper, aged midsoles, and subtle cream details. The muted tones give it a premium, understated look, true to A Ma Maniere’s vision of sophistication through simplicity.

The sneaker sits with a translucent outsole that complements the tonal overall look. With the raffle now live, fans have just days to try their luck at securing one of the most anticipated collaborations of the season.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Built For This”

Image via A Ma Maniere

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” or sometimes called "Built For This" features a soft taupe suede upper paired with light cream accents. The tongue and heel tabs come in dark brown, matching the embroidered Nike Air branding on the back.

A slightly aged midsole adds contrast, while translucent soles complete the premium look. The shoe carries subtle A Ma Maniere details, including custom lace toggles and hidden messaging on the inner lining.

This colorway keeps the Air Jordan 6’s championship DNA while bringing A Ma Maniere’s polished aesthetic to the forefront.