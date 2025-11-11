Password Page Live For Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low OG

BY Ben Atkinson 1127 Views
travis-scott-x-fragment-x-air-jordan-1-low-og-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG might drop any day now as a password page appears on Travis Scott’s site.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is closer than ever, with a password-protected page now live on Travis Scott’s site signaling the full launch is just around the corner. Fans who’ve been tracking the collab since its Japan-exclusive debut are getting ready for the next wave.

Travis Scott’s website now features a locked landing page, which usually means minutes or hours from live links or early access. The original Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low dropped in 2021 and rewrote the book on high-end sneaker collabs.

That release blended Jordan Brand’s legacy, Travis’s flair, and Fragment Design’s minimal touch. This new drop picks up that thread: fresh imagery, updated branding, and a timing that feels geared for huge release.

With product photos already circulating and merch linked, it’s more than a rumor. In the last few hours the password page sparked chatter across sneaker social media. Screenshots show the familiar blue/white/black colorway and dual branding on the heels.

While an official date hasn’t surfaced, everything hints that the drop will hit very soon. Keep eyes on shop.travisscott.com this could be one of 2025’s most high-profile sneaker events.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG features tumbled white leather uppers with royal blue overlays and reverse Swoosh design. Also black accents run through the laces, lining, and heel, while cream midsoles give a vintage feel.

Further toward the back, Cactus Jack and Fragment lightning-bolt logos appear side by side. A blue rubber outsole completes the look. Overall, the blend of premium materials, clean color pops, and bold branding make this collab stand out.

Early pairs have already surfaced online, adding to the growing hype. With the password page live, an official release feels imminent.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG looks like it can be released any day now. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $155 when they are released.

