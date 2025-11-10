First Look At The Kobe Bryant x Nike Football Phantom 6 Elite

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Football Phantom 6 Elite has appeared, giving fans a first look at one of Nike’s most surprising crossovers yet. Set to drop in Spring 2026, the pair could release in both Low and High versions right in time for the World Cup.

This collaboration connects two sides of Nike’s story: Kobe Bryant’s focus and drive, and the high-performance design of Nike Football’s best cleats. Kobe’s influence goes far beyond basketball. Known for his “Mamba Mentality,” he pushed athletes in every sport to aim higher.

This project brings that mindset to soccer, mixing the passion of the game with Kobe’s determination. Nike’s move to link the Phantom line with Kobe’s legacy shows how strong his impact remains, even years after his retirement and passing.

In the photos, the Phantom 6 Elite stands out with a white and black Flyknit upper, Kobe logos on the tongue and heel, and a shiny rainbow soleplate. The design looks fast, lightweight, and ready for action, mirroring Kobe’s sharpness and focus.

The “Bowerman Prototype” label nods to Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, the legendary track coach known for his constant experimentation and innovation. It suggests Nike is still fine-tuning the design, keeping that spirit of testing alive. If this release moves forward, it could easily become one of 2026’s most talked-about soccer drops.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Football Phantom 6 Elite features a white and black Flyknit upper with streamlined shaping for speed. Also a shimmering iridescent soleplate adds a bold contrast, while Kobe’s “Sheath” logo appears on the tongue and heel.

Textured zones along the forefoot improve touch and control, pairing Kobe’s precision-driven identity with Nike’s top football innovation. Further the lightweight structure and adaptive fit keep performance at the forefront.

Expected in both Low and High cuts, the design connects Kobe’s mentality with the world’s most popular sport.