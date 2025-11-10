News
Nike Football Phantom 6 Elite
Sneakers
First Look At The Kobe Bryant x Nike Football Phantom 6 Elite
The Kobe Bryant x Nike Football Phantom 6 Elite brings Mamba Mentality to the pitch ahead of a possible 2026 World Cup release.
By
Ben Atkinson
November 10, 2025
32 Views