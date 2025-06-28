Kobe Bryant’s High School Legacy Returns In Air Force 1 Low Form

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion” Pack is Nike’s latest tribute to the formative years of one of basketball’s greatest. Set to drop in Spring 2026, the pack features two sneakers that nod directly to Bryant’s high school roots at Lower Merion High in Pennsylvania.

Kobe’s time at Lower Merion is legendary as he led the team to a state title, racked up national accolades, and made the bold leap straight into the NBA from high school. Each sneaker carries that legacy through bold color blocking and subtle detailing.

One pair features a white leather upper with team red overlays, while the other flips the script. The contrasting styles echo Lower Merion’s team colors while maintaining the classic structure of the Air Force 1 Low.

The sneakers are expected to include personal touches like snakeskin textures and Bryant’s signature sheath logo, giving the release added weight. The photos show a clean execution.

Both colorways carry a timeless look, elevated by the storytelling that ties back to Kobe’s high school dominance.

The use of white and team red is simple, but it’s the kind of simplicity that resonates. Especially when it’s connected to a player whose work ethic and confidence left a lasting imprint on the game.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion” Pack

Image via Sneaker Market RO

Both feature snakeskin-textured panels along the heel and forefoot. Kobe’s sheath logo appears on the heel, while Nike Air branding remains on the tongue and backtab.

Expect embroidered nods to Kobe’s jersey numbers and premium stitching throughout. These pairs blend heritage, tribute, and versatility into a clean, collectible package.