First Image Of The Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Aces”

BY Ben Atkinson 16 Views
Image via snkr_collector123
A first look at the Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Aces” reveals a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s high school legacy.

The Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Aces” has appeared for the first time, giving fans a closer look before its release next March. This pair pays tribute to Kobe Bryant’s roots at Lower Merion High School, where his basketball journey first took off.

The colorway honors his legacy both on and off the court, connecting one of Nike’s most classic sneakers to his early years in Pennsylvania. The Air Force 1, first designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, has stayed popular for its simple, timeless design.

Now, Nike links that history with Kobe’s story, blending classic style with basketball heritage. The project feels personal and grounded, showing the drive and focus that defined Kobe’s path from a rising high school star to an NBA legend.

It’s a reminder of where his dedication and mindset began. In the new photo, the “Lower Merion Aces” features a deep burgundy upper with a textured leather build. Kobe’s “Sheath” logo appears on the heel, and a white midsole adds a sharp contrast.

Small touches tie back to the school’s colors and history, giving the pair a nostalgic feel. The Air Force 1 doesn’t often carry this kind of story, which makes this release stand out as one of the most special drops coming next year.

Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Aces”
nike-kobe-air-force-1-low-lower-merion-aces-sneaker-news
Image via snkr_collector123

The Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Aces” features a deep burgundy upper with a snakeskin-style texture. White midsoles and matching “AIR” branding balance the look, while the heel displays Kobe’s “Sheath” logo in silver.

The leather construction gives the pair a premium touch, echoing the colors of Kobe Bryant’s Lower Merion High School team. Classic Nike Swooshes blend seamlessly into the upper for a clean, refined design.

A white inner lining completes the layout, adding brightness to the darker tones. It’s a blend of heritage design and heartfelt tribute, made for fans who appreciate both.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low “Lower Merion Aces” will be released on March 23rd, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop.

