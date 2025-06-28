Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” Drops Next Week

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” brings together clean design and basketball legacy in a tribute that feels both timeless and personal. Scheduled to release on July 1st, 2025 the pair honors Kobe’s career with subtle, powerful nods.

The upper uses snakeskin-textured leather as a callback to the Black Mamba persona. Also jersey numbers 8 and 24 are stitched on the heels. His sheath logo and “Mamba Forever” lace dubraes round out the design, elevating this triple-white AF1 from basic to meaningful.

Seen in these on-foot shots, the shoe keeps things understated but rich in detail. The smooth leather construction mixes with subtle texture and embossing, creating visual depth without breaking the all-white look.

This isn’t the first time Nike has used the Air Force 1 to pay tribute, this one carries a unique weight. Kobe never had a signature AF1, yet the same design theme is felt here through minimalist design, symbolism, and legacy.

The silhouette itself has long been a canvas for expression, and this pair continues that story with restraint and respect. It’s the kind of release that doesn’t scream for attention but leaves an impact once you look closer.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White”

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” features a crisp all-white upper with snakeskin-textured leather panels that nod to Kobe’s “Black Mamba” nickname. His iconic numbers, 8 and 24, are stitched into the left and right heels, while the sheath logo is debossed on the lateral heel tabs.

Also, “Mamba Forever” metal lace dubraes add a commemorative touch. Further, the shoe stays true to the classic AF1 design with perforated toes, padded collars, and a full-length rubber sole.

Clean stitching and premium materials round out a simple yet powerful homage to one of basketball’s most influential figures.