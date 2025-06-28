Lil Yachty’s Nike Air Force 1 “Croc” Brings Texture To The Streets

lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-croc-sneaker-news
Image via lilnonsen5e
The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 “Croc” reimagines the classic silhouette with fake reptile texture and bold Concrete Boys branding.

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 “Croc” is anything but subtle. This rumored release, linked to his “Concrete Boys” label, swaps out the clean canvas of classic AF1s for something far more aggressive, a croc-embossed leather upper dipped in forest green.

It’s a bold pivot for Yachty, who previously dropped a more toned-down version of the silhouette. This time around, the design pulls zero punches, layering texture, attitude, and flair into one striking package.

No official release date or retail price has been confirmed, but early images already have sneaker fans watching closely. The premium build and standout details suggest this might not be a GR, but something closer to a limited drop with more storytelling behind it.

The choice of material feels like a flex and it’s meant to show Yachty’s growth and comfort in his creative lane. The photos show everything from on-foot shots to close-ups of the reptile-like finish.

You’ll also spot the “It’s Us” hangtag and the Concrete Boys logo stitched into the heel. Between the material, branding, and Yachty’s involvement, this AF1 is shaping up to be more than just a collab, it’s a statement.

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 “Croc”

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 “Croc” features a full faux croc leather upper in rich forest green. The Swoosh, panels, and toe box all carry the same textured look, with matching green stitching.

Black accents hit the laces, sockliner, outsole, and midsole for contrast. The heel sports the Concrete Boys silhouette logo in tonal embroidery, while the tongue tag appears in black-on-black.

A glossy black heel tab adds a slight color shift, and a special hangtag reads “It’s Us,” tying into Yachty’s brand ethos. Altogether, the shoe merges luxury vibes with a streetwear edge.

Sneaker News reports that the Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 “Croc” has yet to receive a rumored release date. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are (maybe) released.

