Nike And Lil Yachty Unleash New Nike Air Force 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson 52 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
Official images of the Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” reveal a bold, colorful design just ahead of the sneaker’s release.

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” is set to release in the coming days, and official images have now surfaced. This bold collaboration brings together Yachty’s flashy aesthetic with one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes.

The design doesn’t hold back, offering a vibrant look that’s impossible to ignore. The Air Force 1 has long been a cultural staple, embraced across music, fashion, and sport. Its roots stretch back to 1982, but the silhouette remains just as relevant today.

Collaborations like this one only cement its status as a canvas for creativity. Lil Yachty, known for his eccentric style and genre-bending music, now adds his mark to the legacy with a design that’s loud, playful, and unmistakably his.

From his Concrete Boys branding to the patent leather finish, every detail reflects his persona. The photos provided show every angle of the sneaker’s bold construction. A glossy mix of green, yellow, and red dominates the uppers, while unique embroidery adds depth and personal flair.

With its bright colors and unmistakable energy, this Air Force 1 is built to stand out. Expect the sneaker to land on shelves very soon, with fans already circling the drop date.

Read More: Women’s Jordan 11 "Grand Finale" Delivers Clean Looks

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green”
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This Air Force 1 features glossy green patent leather overlays with bold yellow underlays. A bright red Swoosh cuts through the sides, while red embroidery decorates the heel and side panels. Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys logo appears on the backtabs.

The midsole is finished in yellow, while the outsole adds contrast in red. Mesh lining and tonal green laces complete the design. The materials are shiny and loud, creating a look that commands attention. Branding details across the upper make it clear this is Yachty’s world.

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” will be released on May 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 14 Golf "US Open" Delivers A Premium Touch

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news Sneakers Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” Expected To Drop Soon 441
Lil-Yachty-Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Lucky-Green-IH4383-300 Sneakers Lil Yachty Dropping A New Nike Air Force 1 Low In “Lucky Green” 513
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news Sneakers Nike And Lil Yachty Drop Bold Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” 723
lil-yachty-x-nike-air-force-1-low-lucky-green-sneaker-news Sneakers Lil Yachty Delivers His Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” In The Wildest Way 1095