Nike And Lil Yachty Unleash New Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” is set to release in the coming days, and official images have now surfaced. This bold collaboration brings together Yachty’s flashy aesthetic with one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes.

The design doesn’t hold back, offering a vibrant look that’s impossible to ignore. The Air Force 1 has long been a cultural staple, embraced across music, fashion, and sport. Its roots stretch back to 1982, but the silhouette remains just as relevant today.

Collaborations like this one only cement its status as a canvas for creativity. Lil Yachty, known for his eccentric style and genre-bending music, now adds his mark to the legacy with a design that’s loud, playful, and unmistakably his.

From his Concrete Boys branding to the patent leather finish, every detail reflects his persona. The photos provided show every angle of the sneaker’s bold construction. A glossy mix of green, yellow, and red dominates the uppers, while unique embroidery adds depth and personal flair.

With its bright colors and unmistakable energy, this Air Force 1 is built to stand out. Expect the sneaker to land on shelves very soon, with fans already circling the drop date.

Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green”

Image via Nike

This Air Force 1 features glossy green patent leather overlays with bold yellow underlays. A bright red Swoosh cuts through the sides, while red embroidery decorates the heel and side panels. Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys logo appears on the backtabs.

The midsole is finished in yellow, while the outsole adds contrast in red. Mesh lining and tonal green laces complete the design. The materials are shiny and loud, creating a look that commands attention. Branding details across the upper make it clear this is Yachty’s world.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Lil Yachty x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Lucky Green” will be released on May 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike