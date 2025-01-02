Lil Yachty Dropping A New Nike Air Force 1 Low In “Lucky Green”

Yachty wore this pair back in 2023 at Coachella.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting a bold new collaboration with Lil Yachty. This time, the sneaker debuts in a "Lucky Green" colorway, featuring vibrant hues and striking details. Lil Yachty’s signature style shines through, taking inspiration from the iconic BAPE STAs. Following his December 2024 release, this pair continues his creative partnership with Nike. The "Lucky Green" design boasts a glossy green upper with bright yellow panels, creating a bold contrast. A glossy red Nike Swoosh adds even more vibrancy, while the yellow midsole and red outsole complete the eye-catching look.

The heel showcases a unique logo, paying tribute to Lil Yachty’s influence and personality. Fans of bold colorways and unique designs will find this release hard to ignore. Transitioning from the previous drop, this collaboration further cements Lil Yachty's place in the sneaker world. Moreover, the patent leather finish and intricate detailing make this pair a standout addition to any collection. Anticipation is building as sneaker enthusiasts await official release details. With its vibrant palette and Lil Yachty's touch, the "Lucky Green" Air Force 1 Low is set to make waves.

"Lucky Green" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Lil Yachty

The sneakers feature a bright red rubber sole and a vibrant yellow midsole with AIR branding. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a yellow base, with shiny green patent overlays. Also, A vibrant red Swoosh is on the sides, outlined in green. Finally, the Lil Yachty "Concrete Boys" emblem is featured near the heels.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Lil Yachty "Lucky Green" is going to be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $130 when they are released. Fans are eagerly anticipating this festive release. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.