Air Jordan 14 Golf "US Open" Delivers A Premium Touch

The Air Jordan 14 Golf "US Open" pairs tournament-ready construction with classic Jordan heritage, bringing a luxurious edge to the course. Jordan Brand continues to expand its golf catalog with another bold addition.

Inspired by the Ferrari-influenced design of the original AJ14, this updated version brings the heat to the fairway. With its aerodynamic build and performance-focused tweaks, this silhouette blends speed and precision.

The Air Jordan 14 first debuted in 1998, the same year Michael Jordan won his sixth NBA title. Its original design nodded to his Ferrari 550M, and now this golf iteration channels that same luxury with function-first upgrades.

This release ties into the prestigious US Open, one of golf’s biggest stages. Jordan Brand continues to cement its presence in the sport, not just with performance gear, but with serious style. Golfers who want to turn heads on the course won’t be disappointed.

The combination of elite materials and sharp detailing elevates this pair. It’s built for athletes but appeals to collectors. In the photos provided, the Air Jordan 14 Golf "US Open" flaunts crisp white leather with bold copper accents and black trim. It’s a clean, refined take on a beloved silhouette, one that balances sport and statement.

Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 Golf "US Open" features a white leather upper with ribbed paneling for structure and a luxe feel. Metallic copper covers the midfoot plate, matching the Jordan shield logo on the lateral collar. Black dominates the tongue and outsole, offering contrast and traction.

Copper branding hits the heel with a large “23” graphic. The outsole includes golf spikes for on-course grip. A Jumpman logo sits front and center on the toebox. The silhouette retains its original sportscar-inspired lines, bringing flair to a sport-ready build.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “US Open” will be released in June 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.

Image via Nike