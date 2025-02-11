Air Jordan 14 Golf “Bordeaux” Brings Luxury to the Course

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Bordeaux” blends classic basketball heritage with modern golf performance. Inspired by the iconic AJ14, this version gets a golf-ready makeover while keeping the sleek Ferrari-inspired design intact. The upper features premium white leather with subtle perforations for breathability. Black accents hit the midsole, tongue, and laces, creating a sharp contrast. Meanwhile, Bordeaux details on the Jumpman branding, heel tab, and midfoot plate add a sophisticated touch. Comfort remains a priority. The shoe includes plush padding around the collar and a supportive midsole for long hours on the course.

Additionally, the spiked outsole ensures maximum traction, giving golfers stability with every swing. Despite its sporty function, the AJ14 Golf “Bordeaux” still delivers street-ready style, making it a standout on and off the greens. Jordan Brand continues to push the boundaries of performance footwear. By reimagining a classic silhouette for golf, they cater to sneakerheads and athletes alike. Fans of the Air Jordan 14 will appreciate the nostalgic design, while golfers will enjoy its functionality. The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Bordeaux” drops in early 2025. Expect it to be a sought-after release, especially among collectors and golfers who appreciate a mix of style and performance. Stay tuned for official release details and pricing.

"Bordeaux" Air Jordan 14 Golf

The Air Jordan 14 Golf “Bordeaux” features a sleek black outsole with integrated spikes for superior traction on the course. The uppers boast crisp white leather, delivering a clean and polished look. A Bordeaux Jumpman emblem on the sides adds a refined touch of color. Black laces and a matching black sock liner provide sharp contrast, enhancing the design’s bold aesthetic. Additional Bordeaux accents hit the heel tab and midfoot plate, tying the look together. With a Ferrari-inspired silhouette and performance-driven updates, this pair blends style and function seamlessly.