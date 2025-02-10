Devin Booker’s Exclusive Nike Book 1 “Black Label” Arrives Soon

Only 1,996 pairs will be released.

The Nike Book 1 “Black Label” is dropping in just a few days, bringing an exclusive edge to Devin Booker’s first signature sneaker. Limited to only 1,996 pairs, this release honors the year Booker was born. Nike keeps things premium with this pair, blending style and performance in a sleek, all-black design. The “Black Label” name signifies its rarity, making it a must-have for sneaker collectors. The sneaker features a refined black upper, constructed from high-quality materials for durability and comfort. The stitched detailing adds a handcrafted feel, while the exposed foam edges give it a raw, deconstructed aesthetic. A black midsole blends seamlessly with the upper, keeping the look clean and understated.

Subtle Nike branding appears throughout, reinforcing the minimalist vibe. Performance-wise, the Book 1 “Black Label” stays true to its basketball roots. The sneaker incorporates advanced cushioning for comfort on and off the court. Its traction pattern ensures grip, making it a reliable option for hoopers. While it looks like a lifestyle sneaker, it’s built to perform at the highest level. The limited production run adds to its appeal, making this one of the most exclusive Book 1 releases to date. With just 1,996 pairs available, demand will be high. Sneakerheads and Booker fans alike will be racing to secure a pair. This rare drop is the perfect blend of storytelling and design. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history.

Nike Book 1 “Black Label”

The sneakers start with a black rubber outsole complemented by a matching midsole. The uppers feature a black leather base, accented by matching leather overlays for a cohesive look. A black Nike Swoosh outlined in white adds contrast to the sides.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Book 1 “Black Label” is going to drop on February 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $170 when they are released. With only 1,996 pairs available, this release will sell out very fast.

