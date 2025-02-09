Nike Unveils The Ultra-Limited KD 18 "Black Label"

The Nike KD 18 "Black Label" is set to drop during NBA All-Star Weekend, bringing an exclusive touch to Kevin Durant’s latest signature sneaker. Limited to just 1,988 pairs, this release pays homage to Durant’s birth year, making it a special collector’s item. The "Black Label" colorway features a sleek, premium design, combining top-tier materials with a bold aesthetic. The sneaker comes dressed in a stealthy black upper, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look. Metallic accents highlight the details, adding a luxurious touch.

The KD branding appears in subtle yet impactful placements, reinforcing Durant’s influence on and off the court. The midsole incorporates Nike’s latest cushioning technology, ensuring maximum comfort for both performance and casual wear. Durant’s Black Label collection has always focused on exclusivity and quality, and this KD 18 is no exception. With only 1,988 pairs available, demand will be sky-high. The release aligns with NBA All-Star Weekend, making it a prime drop for both sneakerheads and basketball fans. Expect this pair to sell out quickly, as limited-edition KD releases always generate major hype.

"Black Label" Nike KD 18

Image via Nike

The Nike KD 18 "Black Label" features a matte black upper, constructed from premium mesh and synthetic overlays. Also, subtle metallic accents enhance the branding, while a sleek black midsole delivers both style and performance. Further, textured details on the heel and tongue add depth, making this a standout addition to Durant’s sneaker legacy. A glossy Swoosh on the sides provides a sharp contrast, elevating the overall design.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Nike KD 18 "Black Label" will be released on February 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. With only 1,988 pairs available, this drop will be one of the most limited KD releases to date. Sneakerheads and collectors will need to act fast, as demand is expected to be sky-high.

Image via Nike