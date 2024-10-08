Nike KD 18 Slated For Next Summer: First Look

Kevin Durant's 18th signature shoe is here.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike KD 18 will be released next summer. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This pair features a Nike Zoom rubber sole and midsole. Also, the uppers from this mockup feature a metallic silver and black color scheme. A black cage-like material is found around the uppers, outlined in a vibrant light blue. Further, KD branding will certainly be on the tongue and a Swoosh is on the sides.

Designed with advanced technology, the Nike KD 18 promises exceptional comfort and responsiveness. The cushioning system is engineered to provide optimal support, allowing players to perform at their best during intense games . The traction pattern on the outsole is designed for superior grip, making it ideal for quick cuts and agile movements. As anticipation builds for the summer release, fans are excited to see how the KD 18 will fit into Durant’s impressive sneaker lineup. This model is sure to be a hit among both collectors and basketball players, showcasing the perfect blend of style and performance.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.