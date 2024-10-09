Nike Air Max Dn “Elemental Pink” Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Nike's rolling out every color of the rainbow for this silhouette.

The Nike Air Max Dn is set to release in the vibrant "Elemental Pink" colorway, making a bold statement as Nike's newest Air Max model. This women's exclusive features an all-pink color scheme, offering a fresh and stylish option for sneaker enthusiasts. The upper is crafted from high-quality materials, providing both comfort and durability. The all-pink design adds a playful touch, making it easy to pair with various outfits. The sleek silhouette of the Air Max Dn enhances its modern appeal, making it suitable for both casual outings and athletic activities. Incorporating Nike's signature Air cushioning technology, the Air Max Dn ensures optimal comfort with each step.

The cushioning system absorbs impact, providing excellent support during daily wear. Additionally, the rubber outsole features a unique traction pattern, enhancing grip and stability on different surfaces. The "Elemental Pink" colorway is perfect for those looking to add a pop of color to their sneaker collection. With its blend of style and performance, the Nike Air Max Dn promises to be a must-have for women who appreciate both fashion and functionality. Keep an eye out for this release, as it sets the stage for a new trend in the Air Max line.

Read More: Nike KD 18 Slated For Next Summer: First Look

"Elemental Pink" Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole with a matching light pink midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a pink mesh and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. Further, a small Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and pink laces are present. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max Dn "Elemental Pink" will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron TR1 “Purple Rain” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
...