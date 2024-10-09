Nike Air Max Dn “Elemental Pink” Gets Official Images

Nike's rolling out every color of the rainbow for this silhouette.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max Dn "Elemental Pink" will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole with a matching light pink midsole with four Nike air units under the heel. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a pink mesh and feature a very cohesive look for the sneakers. Further, a small Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and pink laces are present. Finally, more Nike branding is located on the tongues and heels of the shoes.

The cushioning system absorbs impact, providing excellent support during daily wear. Additionally, the rubber outsole features a unique traction pattern, enhancing grip and stability on different surfaces. The "Elemental Pink" colorway is perfect for those looking to add a pop of color to their sneaker collection. With its blend of style and performance, the Nike Air Max Dn promises to be a must-have for women who appreciate both fashion and functionality . Keep an eye out for this release, as it sets the stage for a new trend in the Air Max line.

