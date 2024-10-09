Nike Air Max 90 “Black Tiffany” Officially Unveiled

The Tiffany colorway is one of the fan-favorites.

The Nike Air Max 90 is set to drop in the exciting "Black Tiffany" colorway, attracting attention from sneaker enthusiasts. This version features a sleek black upper, combining style and versatility. The design includes high-quality materials, ensuring both comfort and durability. Vibrant teal accents provide a striking contrast against the black base, making the sneaker stand out. These pops of color appear on the branding and visible Air unit, adding a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. The overall look is clean and modern, perfect for casual wear or athletic activities.

The cushioning system features Nike's signature Air technology, ensuring responsive support with every step. The rubber outsole provides excellent traction, enhancing stability on various surfaces. With its timeless design and contemporary colorway, the "Black Tiffany" Air Max 90 is a must-have for collectors and casual wearers alike. This release promises to be popular, as it blends classic style with a modern edge. Overall, keep an eye out for the upcoming launch, as the Air Max 90 continues to solidify its place in sneaker culture.

"Black Tiffany" Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from an black mesh base with matching black nubuck overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Finally, Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels of the sneakers in a vibrant teal.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 "Black Tiffany" will be released at some point this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

Image via Nike