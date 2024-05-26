Nike Air Max 90 WMNS “Aster Pink” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Air Max 90 is set to release an exclusive "Aster Pink" colorway for women this summer. This fresh take on the classic silhouette features a clean white base, providing a perfect canvas for its vibrant accents. Also, pink overlays add a touch of color to the upper, enhancing its visual appeal. Black detailing on the Swoosh, eyelets, and heel tab offers a striking contrast, creating a balanced and stylish look. The Nike Air Max 90 is renowned for its timeless design and comfort. The "Aster Pink" colorway maintains this tradition while adding a modern twist.

Pink accents on the midsole and outsole tie the look together, ensuring the sneaker stands out from the crowd. Further, the white base and black detailing keep the design grounded, making it versatile enough for various outfits. The combination of these elements makes the "Aster Pink" colorway a must-have for any sneaker collection. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Air Max 90 "Aster Pink" promises to deliver both style and comfort, making it a perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

"Aster Pink" Nike Air Max 90 WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and purple rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an air bubble under the heels. Next, a combination of white and grey leather constructs the uppers. Also, pink accents include the Air Max panel on the sides, as well as the paneling by the laces. Finally, Nike branding is found on the tongues and heels, in a white, black, and pink color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 90 WMNS “Aster Pink” will be released this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

