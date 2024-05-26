Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” New On-Foot Images

BYBen Atkinson55 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 03 Reese's Senior Bowl
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 03: A general view of the Nike logo during the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on February 3, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A classic Kobe sneaker in a classic colorway.

Nike's Kobe 8 Protro is gaining attention with its upcoming "University Red" colorway. Featuring a vibrant mix of white and red, these sneakers honor Kobe Bryant's legacy with his signature branding. The crisp white base serves as the perfect backdrop for the vivid red accents, creating an eye-catching design that stands out both on and off the court. Combining sleek design with iconic Kobe Bryant branding, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "University Red" offers both style and performance.

The bold red elements add dynamic energy to the classic silhouette, while the white details provide a striking contrast. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await its release, excitement is building for this exceptional pair that skillfully merges tradition with innovation. Whether you're a devoted Kobe fan or a lover of high-quality sneakers, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "University Red" is set to be a must-have addition to any collection.

Read More: Exclusive Air Jordan 11 “Michigan State” PE Images

"University Red" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole paired with a vibrant red midsole. Red mesh constructs the uppers, accented by a white-stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides. The tongues proudly display the Kobe Bryant logo alongside his signature mark in white. The heels also showcase the Kobe logo in crisp white. This pair is dressed in a timeless red and white color combination that never fails to impress. Expect this release to drop this fall.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Gorge Green” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Draw CeremonySneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” On-Foot Images15.8K
2011 NBA All-Star GameSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” Get Exclusive Photos8.4K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” On-Foot Photos5.4K
2014 Summer TCA Tour - Day 11SneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Black/University Gold” Receives A First Look3.7K