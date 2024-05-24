Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Orange/White” Receives In-Hand Look

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to release in an eye-catching "Orange/White" colorway this year. This latest iteration of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker showcases a vibrant mesh orange upper. The bright orange hue gives the shoe a bold and dynamic look. Complementing the orange are clean white details that add a crisp contrast. The white accents are seen on the Swoosh, laces, and midsole, enhancing the overall design. The mesh upper ensures breathability and lightweight performance, making it ideal for basketball. It also features advanced cushioning technology for comfort and support on the court.

The "Orange/White" colorway stands out with its striking appearance, perfect for making a statement. Whether you're playing a game or adding to your sneaker collection, this pair promises to be a standout. The combination of vibrant orange and sleek white creates a visually appealing aesthetic. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro in "Orange/White" not only honors Kobe Bryant's legacy but also delivers in terms of style and functionality. Keep an eye out for this bold colorway dropping later this year.

"Orange/White" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The shoes feature a white rubber sole and a white/orange midsole. An orange mesh constructs the uppers. A white-stitched Nike Swoosh is on the sides, as well as the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues. Also, the tongues feature the Kobe logo in white. Finally, the heels also feature the same Kobe logo, again in white.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Orange/White” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

