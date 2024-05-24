Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Orange/White” Receives In-Hand Look

BYBen Atkinson38 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on November 6, 2015 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. Lakers defeated the Nets 104-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Kobe 8 Protro is getting yet another colorway.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to release in an eye-catching "Orange/White" colorway this year. This latest iteration of Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker showcases a vibrant mesh orange upper. The bright orange hue gives the shoe a bold and dynamic look. Complementing the orange are clean white details that add a crisp contrast. The white accents are seen on the Swoosh, laces, and midsole, enhancing the overall design. The mesh upper ensures breathability and lightweight performance, making it ideal for basketball. It also features advanced cushioning technology for comfort and support on the court.

The "Orange/White" colorway stands out with its striking appearance, perfect for making a statement. Whether you're playing a game or adding to your sneaker collection, this pair promises to be a standout. The combination of vibrant orange and sleek white creates a visually appealing aesthetic. As the release date approaches, excitement builds among fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro in "Orange/White" not only honors Kobe Bryant's legacy but also delivers in terms of style and functionality. Keep an eye out for this bold colorway dropping later this year.

Read More: Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” Official Photos Revealed

"Orange/White" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The shoes feature a white rubber sole and a white/orange midsole. An orange mesh constructs the uppers. A white-stitched Nike Swoosh is on the sides, as well as the Kobe Bryant logo on the tongues. Also, the tongues feature the Kobe logo in white. Finally, the heels also feature the same Kobe logo, again in white.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Orange/White” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Kyrie Irving Debuts ANTA KAI 1 “Chief Hélà” Coming This Summer

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
2011 NBA All-Star GameSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” Get Exclusive Photos8.4K
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Draw CeremonySneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “University Red” On-Foot Images15.8K
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix SunsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets On-Foot Photos1.6K
Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses ExpectationsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” On-Foot Photos5.4K