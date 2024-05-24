Kyrie Irving Debuts ANTA KAI 1 “Chief Hélà” Coming This Summer

By Ben Atkinson
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 18: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half of Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on May 18, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

This isn't your traditional basketball sneaker.

The ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà" is Kyrie Irving's latest signature sneaker, set to drop this summer. This special edition features a rich brown color scheme, giving it a unique and earthy look. The sneakers are adorned with brown fringes at the back, adding a distinctive touch to the design. These fringes pay homage to Irving's ceremonial name, "Chief Hélà," which he received from the Standing Rock Sioux in 2018. They renamed him "Little Mountain" during a significant ceremony, acknowledging his heritage and connection to the community.

This performance highlights the sneaker's blend of style and functionality, making it suitable for both on-court action and everyday wear. The ANTA KAI 1 ensures comfort and durability, designed to meet the demands of high-level basketball play. As anticipation builds for the summer release, fans of Kyrie Irving and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eager to add this unique colorway to their collections. The "Chief Hélà" edition not only celebrates Irving's skills but also honors his cultural roots, making it a meaningful addition to the ANTA lineup.

“Chief Hélà” ANTA KAI 1

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a brown midsole. Also. the uppers of this sneaker are where this pair gets interesting. They are comprised of a brown material, with brown fringes at the back, adding texture to the design. Further, lighter brown details can be found all around the sneakers. Finally, Kyrie branding is on the tongues.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the ANTA KAI 1 “Chief Hélà” will be released sometime this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

