Jordan Air Ship x Opium Paris "Charlotte Hornets" First Look

The Jordan Air Ship is set to release an exciting new collaboration with Opium Paris. This upcoming "Charlotte Hornets" colorway is dropping on June 1st. Opium Paris, a renowned footwear retailer, has teamed up with Jordan Brand for this special edition. The sneakers feature a clean white base. Accents of blue, navy blue, and purple bring the "Charlotte Hornets" theme to life. The color scheme pays homage to the iconic basketball team's colors. These details add a vibrant and dynamic look to the classic silhouette. The white leather upper ensures a sleek and timeless appearance. Blue overlays highlight the design, providing contrast and style.

Purple accents on the heel and collar complete the colorway, tying everything together. The Jordan Air Ship offers excellent comfort and support. Its high-top design provides stability for everyday wear or on the court. The padded collar and tongue add to the comfort, making them ideal for extended wear. This collaboration with Opium Paris marks a significant release. The "Charlotte Hornets" colorway is sure to attract both sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans. Don't miss out on this stylish and functional pair. Mark your calendars for June 1st and grab a piece of this exclusive collaboration.

“Charlotte Paris” Opium Paris x Jordan Air Ship

The sneakers boast a black rubber sole and a white midsole. Constructed with a white leather base, the uppers also incorporate dark suede overlays. Additionally, dark suede Swooshes adorn the sides of the shoes, adding a subtle touch of color. A purple suede heel tab with light blue Nike Air branding completes the design. Additionally, the tags have the words "Designed in Charlotte."

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Opium Paris "Charlotte Hornets" is going to drop on June 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

