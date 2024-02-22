Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY "University Red" Gets New Photos

The Jordan Air Ship is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Awake NY, a renowned clothing brand. It's dropping in an eye-catching "University Red" colorway. This upcoming release merges the timeless silhouette of the Air Ship with Awake NY's distinctive aesthetic. It promises a unique fusion of style and heritage. Crafted with premium materials, the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY collaboration ensures both comfort and durability. The "University Red" colorway adds a bold and vibrant touch to the classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

With its sleek design and iconic branding, the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY collaboration is sure to make a statement on the streets. Whether you're hitting the court or stepping out in style, these sneakers are guaranteed to turn heads. Sneakerheads and fans of Awake NY alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this collaboration. Further, it promises to be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Overall, keep reading for the official release date, and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of these kicks.

"University Red" Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole that gives the aged look. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from white leather, with more white overlays. Also, the Awake "A" logo is found near the grey and red Nike Swoosh. Further, the uppers of the shoes feature a red and black snakeskin pattern with a black Wings logo. There is branding on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Air Ship x Awake NY "University Red" is going to drop on March 9th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

