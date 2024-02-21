Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA "White" Official Photos Revealed

Nike's Air Zoom Drive is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Drake's brand NOCTA, featuring a sleek "White" colorway. This collaboration merges the sporty design of the Air Zoom Drive with NOCTA's signature minimalist aesthetic, promising a stylish sneaker option for fans of both brands. Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, the Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA collaboration ensures both comfort and performance. The "White" colorway offers a clean and versatile look, making it suitable for a variety of occasions. Additionally, the sneakers have also been showcased in a sleek black colorway, providing options for different style preferences.

Anticipation is high for the release of this exclusive collaboration, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to add a pair to their collection. With NOCTA's distinct branding and the Air Zoom Drive's renowned cushioning and support, this collaboration is expected to garner significant attention upon its release. Whether hitting the streets or the court, the Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA promises to deliver both style and functionality. Stay tuned for the official release date and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of this highly anticipated collaboration.

"White" Nocta x Nike Air Zoom Drive

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a sleek black rubber sole with an orange NOCTA logo. Also, a white midsole features an air bubble for enhanced comfort. Further, the uppers feature a combination of white mesh and leather, with white laces for a clean finish. NOCTA branding is displayed on the tongue and heel tabs, adding a touch of authenticity. Finally, erforations along the sides offer breathability, making them suitable for all day.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Zoom Drive x NOCTA "White" will be released on February 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

