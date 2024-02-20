Air Jordan 38 Low “Sunshine” Coming Soon

A vibrant pair for the summer hoops.

Ben Atkinson
Air-Jordan-38-Low-Sunshine-FV3945-700-4

The Air Jordan 38 Low marks the latest addition to the iconic Air Jordan basketball sneaker lineup, blending style and performance for the court. With the upcoming "Sunshine" colorway, this silhouette brings a burst of vibrant energy to the game. Featuring a sunny yellow hue reminiscent of bright summer days, the "Sunshine" colorway adds a playful yet bold twist to the classic Air Jordan design. The sleek silhouette is complemented by contrasting accents and signature Jordan branding, ensuring a standout look on the court.

Built for performance, the Air Jordan 38 Low boasts innovative technology and cushioning to support dynamic movements and provide optimal comfort during gameplay. Its low-top design offers enhanced mobility and flexibility, allowing players to move effortlessly on the court. Whether you're shooting hoops or hitting the streets, the Air Jordan 38 Low "Sunshine" offers a fresh and stylish option for basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike. Stay tuned for the release date and availability of this vibrant colorway, as it's sure to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Sunshine" Air Jordan 38 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and an orange and yellow midsole. A yellow mesh material constructs the uppers, with geometrical patterns all around and orange overlays. orange laces and more vivid orange accents complete the design. The tongue features an orange Jumpman. Overall, these sneakers are clean and built for performance. With their vibrant colorway, these sneakers will be perfect for the hot summer days.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 38 Low “Sunshine” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

