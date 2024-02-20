Nike Is Bringing The Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "What The" Back

A new "What The" colorway is coming.

Daily Life In Birmingham

The Nike Dunk Low CO.JP, originally released as part of Nike's Japan-exclusive line in 2017, has garnered a cult following among sneaker enthusiasts. Known for its premium materials and unique colorways, the CO.JP series pays homage to Japanese sneaker culture and heritage. The upcoming "What The" colorway of the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP combines vibrant shades of yellow, blue, and red, creating a striking and eclectic design. This bold color palette adds a playful twist to the classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for sneakerheads seeking something unique.

With its distinctive design and rich history, the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP continues to be a coveted sneaker among collectors and fans of the Dunk silhouette. The "What The" colorway offers a fresh take on the iconic model, showcasing Nike's commitment to innovation and creativity. As anticipation builds for the release of the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "What The" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to add this eye-catching sneaker to their collection. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and availability of this highly anticipated colorway.

"What The" Nike Dunk Low CO.JP

The sneakers feature a navy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature a white and yellow leather base, with orange and red leather overlays. A navy and orange Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides. Overall, this sneaker is definitely vibrant. It features tons of different colors and sneakerheads will be nostalgic that this pair is returning after 7 years.

