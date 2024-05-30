Nike Dunk Low CO.JP “City Attack” Release Date Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low CO.JP is making a comeback with the "City Attack" colorway. This iconic sneaker, originally released in 1999 and exclusive to Japan, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The new version features a red leather base, adding a bold and vibrant look. Navy blue leather overlays complement the red, creating a striking contrast. The "City Attack" colorway is part of Nike's early expansion into East Asia. This re-release offers a fresh take on the original design, maintaining its classic appeal while introducing modern updates.

The Nike Dunk Low CO.JP is known for its quality and craftsmanship. The "City Attack" colorway continues this tradition, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. The cushioned sole ensures comfort, while the premium leather materials promise durability. Fans of the original release will appreciate this modern twist on a classic sneaker. The 25th-anniversary edition of the "City Attack" Dunks is set to generate excitement. Whether you're a long-time collector or new to the Dunk Low line, this pair is a standout addition to any collection.

"City Attack" Nike Dunk Low CO.JP

The sneakers feature a navy rubber sole with a white midsole. Also, the upper features a red leather base with navy leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, in navy leather. Navy blue laces and a navy heel tab complete the design. Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining red and navy tones.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP “City Attack” will be released on September 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

