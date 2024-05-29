Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Bright Cactus” Gets Official Images

By Ben Atkinson
Image via Nike

A pair with a colorway to match the fairways.

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf is dropping in the eye-catching "Bright Cactus" colorway. This new edition features a clean white mesh base, providing breathability and comfort. Vibrant green overlays add a striking contrast, enhancing its visual appeal. Light grey accents complement the design, giving it a balanced and polished look. Designed specifically for golf, the Nike Air Max 1 combines style with performance. The white mesh ensures your feet stay cool, while the green overlays offer durability and maximum support.

The Air Max cushioning provides excellent comfort, ideal for long days on the green. The outsole is designed to offer superior traction, ensuring stability with every swing. This "Bright Cactus" colorway not only stands out visually but also enhances the overall functionality of the shoe. Golf enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike will appreciate this stylish yet practical design. The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf "Bright Cactus" is perfect for those looking to make a statement while enjoying maximum performance.

"Bright Cactus" Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and green rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white mesh base with gray and vibrant green overlays. The Nike Swoosh is black, matching the sole. The laces and tongue are both white, and the tongue features black Nike branding. Overall, this is an incredibly popular sneaker with an incredibly vibrant color scheme.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Bright Cactus” is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
