Nike SB Blazer Mid “Burgundy Crush” Officially Revealed

The Nike SB Blazer Mid is set to debut in the striking "Burgundy Crush" colorway. This new release features a rich burgundy suede upper, offering a luxurious look and feel. White details, including the iconic Swoosh on the sides, provide a crisp contrast. The combination of burgundy and white creates a timeless yet modern aesthetic. The Nike SB Blazer Mid is known for its blend of style and performance. The burgundy suede not only looks great but also offers durability and comfort. The white Swoosh and other accents enhance the shoe's overall appeal, making it a standout piece.

The mid-top design offers ample support, while the premium materials ensure longevity. The Nike SB Blazer Mid continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and skaters alike. With its bold color and sleek design, the "Burgundy Crush" Blazer Mid is sure to attract attention. It's an ideal addition to any sneaker collection, providing versatility and style. Keep an eye out for the release date, as this pair is expected to be highly sought after.

"Burgundy Crush" Nike SB Blazer Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole that extends into the midsole. Consistent with its name, the sneaker features a burgundy suede upper with more burgundy suede overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Further, burgundy laces and a burgundy Swoosh on the tongue complete the design. Finally, white Nike branding is located on the burgundy heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Blazer Mid “Burgundy Crush” is going to drop this summer. Also, the retail price will be $90 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

