Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” Releases Today: Details

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Latte" colorway, exclusively for women, just released earlier today and is now available for purchase. This iteration features a stylish blend of white and black, accented by brown leather reminiscent of latte tones. The design offers a unique twist on the classic silhouette, infusing it with a coffee-inspired aesthetic that's both chic and trendy. With its versatile color scheme, the "Latte" Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to become a wardrobe staple for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

As a WMNS exclusive release, this sneaker caters specifically to the tastes and preferences of female sneakerheads. Its chic design and premium materials ensure it stands out as a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. The "Latte" colorway pays homage to the beloved coffee beverage, adding a touch of luxury and sophistication to the iconic silhouette. Don't miss your chance to grab the "Latte" Air Jordan 1 High OG, available now and generating considerable buzz within the sneaker community.

"Latte" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a tan rubber sole and a pristine cream midsole. Crafted from white leather, they are accented with brown and black leather overlays for an elegant look. The sides sport a bold black leather Nike Swoosh and Wings emblem, while the tongues display black Nike branding. Overall, these shoes make a striking addition to any casual or stylish wardrobe.

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Latte” is officially available to purchase at Nike. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $180 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

