Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” Gets Earlier Release

The release date for the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS "Satin Shadow" has been pushed up a few weeks, so sneaker fans can grab them sooner than expected. This release features a chic combination of satin and leather in shades of black and gray, giving the iconic silhouette a fresh and stylish update. It seamlessly blends classic design with modern materials, offering both comfort and performance with its classic Nike Air cushioning.
Excitement is even higher now for the "Satin Shadow" colorway, with sneaker enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the early drop. The high-top structure provides excellent ankle support, making it perfect for both athletic use and street fashion. This edition adds a contemporary touch to the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS legacy, showcasing the ongoing evolution of this legendary sneaker. With the release date now closer, the buzz in the sneaker community reflects the huge impact and continuous new colorways of this iconic model.
"Satin Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS
These sneakers have a durable black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper is made of a grey satin base with smooth black satin overlays. A grey Nike Swoosh and black Wings logo stand out on the sides. Black laces finish off the look. Available only in women’s sizes, these sneakers combine a modern style with classic elements, offering a fresh take on a timeless design.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Satin Shadow” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]