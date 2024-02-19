Nike SB Blazer Mid “Red Gum” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike SB Blazer Mid is a loved classic in skateboarding culture, beloved for its sleek design and top-notch performance. Making its debut this spring, the upcoming "Red Gum" iteration injects a vibrant twist into this iconic silhouette. Featuring a striking red upper complemented by a gum sole, these kicks offer a bold contrast that's bound to catch attention both on and off the board. Crafted with input from professional skateboarders, the SB Blazer Mid seamlessly blends style with functionality. The mid-top design ensures stability and ankle support for confident riding.

Highly anticipated by both skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike, the "Red Gum" rendition of the SB Blazer Mid is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Whether you're grinding rails at the park or navigating urban streets, these shoes will make a statement with their eye-catching color scheme and timeless silhouette. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike SB Blazer Mid "Red Gum," dropping soon and set to make waves in the skateboarding community. With its enduring design and performance-driven features, this shoe is a must-have for anyone seeking quality footwear that's built to withstand the rigors of skateboarding.

Read More: Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ “Red Gum” Coming Soon

"Red Gum" Nike SB Blazer Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole that extends into the midsole. Consistent with its name, the sneaker features a red leather upper with more red leather overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. Further, red laces and an orange Swoosh on the tongue complete the design. Finally, white Nike branding is located on the red heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Blazer Mid “Red Gum” is going to drop in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price will be $90 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Sabrina 1 “Oregon Ducks” Releasing This March

[Via]