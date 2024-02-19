Nike Sabrina 1 “Oregon Ducks” Releasing This March

The Nike Sabrina 1 is a highly anticipated basketball shoe set to release soon, featuring an upcoming "Oregon Ducks" colorway. Named after basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, who currently plays for the New York Liberty and previously excelled at the University of Oregon, this sneaker pays homage to her collegiate roots. Ionescu recently showcased her skills in a memorable 3-point contest against NBA star Steph Curry during the All-Star Weekend. The "Oregon Ducks" colorway of the Sabrina 1 is expected to capture the spirit of the university's athletic program, featuring the team's iconic green and yellow hues.

With its sleek design and performance-oriented features, the Sabrina 1 is sure to appeal to both fans of Oregon basketball and sneaker enthusiasts alike. As a symbol of Ionescu's remarkable career and her impact on the sport of basketball, this shoe represents more than just footwear—it embodies dedication, passion, and the pursuit of excellence on and off the court. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike Sabrina 1 "Oregon Ducks" colorway, as it promises to be a standout addition to Nike's basketball lineup. Whether you're a fan of Ionescu, the Oregon Ducks, or simply appreciate stylish and functional basketball shoes.

Read More: Nike SB Vertebrae “Knicks” Coming Soon

"Oregon Ducks" Nike Sabrina 1

Image via Nike

These shoes showcase a striking combination of black and green rubber soles, complemented by a vibrant green and yellow midsole. Paying homage to the Ducks, the midsole features the word "Quack" near the toebox. The uppers are crafted from green mesh, with accents of yellow towards the rear. Adding to the aesthetic, a black Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, while the tongue proudly displays the Sabrina "S" logo. Dark Sabrina and Nike branding grace the heels. Overall, this pair honors Sabrina's college career.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 1 “Oregon Ducks” will be released on March 14th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Iron Grey” Officially Unveiled

[Via]