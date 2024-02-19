Nike SB Vertebrae “Knicks” Coming Soon

The Nike SB Vertebrae is a cutting-edge skateboarding shoe designed for maximum performance and durability. Its upcoming "Knicks" colorway pays homage to the iconic basketball team with a vibrant combination of orange and blue hues. Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, the SB Vertebrae ensures superior comfort and support on and off the skateboard. The shoe features a unique vertebrae-inspired design on the upper, providing flexibility and stability for precise skateboarding maneuvers.

With its sleek silhouette and striking color palette, this upcoming release is sure to turn heads and make a statement in the skateboarding community. Whether you're hitting the streets or shredding at the skatepark, the SB Vertebrae offers the perfect combination of style and performance. Skateboarders can expect exceptional grip and board feel thanks to the shoe's grippy outsole and responsive cushioning. The SB Vertebrae provides long-lasting durability and support for intense skate sessions. With its iconic "Knicks" colorway, this shoe is a must-have for fans of both skateboarding and basketball.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Mambacita” Gets On-Foot Photos

"Knicks" Nike SB Vertebrae

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a combination of grey and white materials, with an orange Nike Swoosh on the sides. Also, blue details are present near the laces and sock liner. Next, orange Nike branding is found on the tongue and Nike SB branding is on the heels. Overall, this sneaker features the iconic Knicks colorway but no specific branding. Even if you aren't a Knicks fan, this pair is still for you.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Vertebrae “Knicks” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $85 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan Mule Golf “University Blue” Officially Revealed

[Via]