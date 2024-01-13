Nike Dunk Low “Knicks” Officially Unveiled

Get ready to represent with the Nike Dunk Low's upcoming "Knicks" colorway, a nod to the iconic New York Knicks basketball team. This edition pays homage to the team's classic blue and orange hues, creating a vibrant and sporty look for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Knicks" iteration, set to release soon, features a combination of deep blue and bright orange, capturing the essence of the team's spirited colors. The Dunk Low's timeless low-top silhouette remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its versatility and iconic design.

As anticipation builds for the release, the "Knicks" Nike Dunk Low promises to be a sought-after addition for fans of both the sneaker culture and basketball. Whether you're hitting the streets or representing your team, these Dunks offer a stylish and sporty option for various occasions. With its classic color blocking and homage to basketball heritage, the "Knicks" Dunk Low continues the Dunk's legacy of being a cultural icon. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the chance to lace up these Dunks, celebrating the fusion of style and sports in the vibrant "Knicks" colorway.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Lucky Green” Official Photos

“Knicks” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant blue rubber sole with a white midsole. Orange leather constructs the base of the uppers with blue leather overlays. A bright blue Nike Swoosh completes the New York Knicks colorway on these sneakers. More orange details include the tongue, which features a white Swoosh, and the heels. Overall, these sneakers feature a vibrant colorway that is fashionable even for those who aren't Knicks fans!

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "Knicks" will be released this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $115 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Team Scarlet” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

Nike New Year Kickoff Sale - Members Save an Extra 25% Off with Code LETSGO at Nike.com

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.