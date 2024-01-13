Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Team Scarlet” Officially Unveiled

Prepare for a bold step with the Nike Air Max 97's upcoming "Black/Team Scarlet" colorway. This edition amplifies the iconic design with a striking combination of black and Team Scarlet, creating a dynamic and attention-grabbing look. The Air Max 97, celebrated for its sleek lines and visible Air cushioning, continues to be a symbol of street style. The "Black/Team Scarlet" colorway, set to release soon, adds a vibrant twist to the classic silhouette. With a black base and accents of Team Scarlet, these Air Max 97s bring together sophistication and sporty flair.

The low-top design ensures versatility, making them suitable for various occasions. As the Air Max 97 maintains its status as a cultural icon, the "Black/Team Scarlet" edition is eagerly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts seeking a blend of bold color and timeless design. Whether you're hitting the streets or stepping into a casual setting, these Air Max 97s promise to make a statement, capturing attention with their energetic and stylish presence. Get ready to showcase your style with the upcoming "Black/Team Scarlet" Nike Air Max 97, a fusion of heritage and contemporary fashion.

“Black/Team Scarlet” Nike Air Max 97

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a clean white midsole that reveals a long exposed air bubble. Next, the upper features an alternating pattern between scarlet red and black leather. Also, a red Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. The laces are black and the tongue is a cream corduroy. The sock liner and tabs on both the tongue and heel are dark red. Overall, this is a colorful sneaker and reminiscent of other Air Max 95s that have dropped in the past.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Black/Team Scarlet” will be released this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

