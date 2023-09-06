Nike Air Max 97 “Neutral Olive” Release Details

The Nike Air Max 97 is a super cool sneaker with a unique design that kind of looks like water ripples. People have loved these shoes for a long time, and there are some good reasons for that. First off, they’re incredibly comfortable. When you step into them, it’s like walking on clouds. Seriously, it’s perfect for those long walks or even for when you’re running. You can get the Air Max 97 in all sorts of colors and styles. There’s sleek black, shiny silver, and bold red, just to name a few.

You can pick the pair that matches your style. One cool thing about these sneakers is the air bubbles in the sole. It’s like a little pocket of air that gives you extra support and makes your steps feel bouncy and fun. Whether you’re dressing up or just keeping it casual, the Air Max 97 works. They go great with jeans, shorts, or even if you’re dressing a bit fancy. They’re like the all-around champs of sneakers. So, in a nutshell, the Nike Air Max 97 is a classic sneaker with a one-of-a-kind design. They’re comfy, stylish, and come in tons of different colors, including a new “Neutral Olive” colorway.

“Neutral Olive” Nike Air Max 97

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a midsole made up of Nike Air, an incredibly comfortable detail. Olive and white mesh construct the uppers, with black and white leather overlays. Embroidered white Nike Swooshes can be found on the sides, and an olive Swoosh on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 97 “Neutral Olive” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $175 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

