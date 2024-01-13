Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Lucky Green” Official Photos

Step into luck with the Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS and its upcoming "Lucky Green" colorway. This edition brings a fresh and vibrant twist to the iconic silhouette, featuring shades of green that evoke a feeling of good fortune. The Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS, celebrated for its low-top design and timeless appeal, continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Lucky Green" colorway, slated for release soon, showcases a playful combination of green hues, creating a lively and eye-catching aesthetic.

With its sleek lines and classic Air Jordan branding, this edition promises to stand out in style. The low-top design ensures versatility, making it suitable for various casual settings. As anticipation builds among sneaker enthusiasts, the "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS represents a fusion of fashion and luck. Whether you're a collector or looking for a fresh addition to your rotation, these Jordans offer a perfect blend of iconic design and a touch of fortune. Step into the future with the upcoming "Lucky Green" Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS, where style meets luck in a pair of sneakers that's sure to turn heads.

“Lucky Green” Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a matching green midsole. Also, the uppers feature an identical green leather base with matching green leather overlays. Unusual green stitching is located on the toebox and heels. Next, gold accents complete the sneakers. You can find them on the sides, tongues, and heels. Overall, this pair is certainly green, with classy accents of gold.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS “Lucky Green” will be released in April. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

