Air Jordan Mule Golf “University Blue” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan Mule Golf is making waves with its upcoming "University Blue" colorway, set to bring a fresh look to the golf course. These slip-on shoes offer convenience and style, allowing golfers to focus on their game without worrying about laces. With most of the heels removed, they provide enhanced comfort and flexibility for every swing. Crafted with premium materials and innovative design, the Air Jordan Mule Golf in "University Blue" promises both durability and performance. The vibrant blue colorway adds a pop of color to the golf course, making a bold statement with every step.

As golfers gear up for their next round, the Air Jordan Mule Golf offers a winning combination of style and functionality. The "University Blue" colorway is sure to turn heads and elevate any golf ensemble. Stay tuned for the release date and be ready to hit the links in style with the Air Jordan Mule Golf in "University Blue." Overall, this pair is something different for golfers. The colorway is one of the most popular out there. Look out for this pair to drop later this year.

"University Blue" Air Jordan Mule Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with some extra traction for the course. The shoes also feature a white midsole. The uppers of the shoes are constructed from white leather, with university blue leather overlays. A black leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Also, Jordan Golf branding is found on the tongue. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan Mule Golf “University Blue” will be released this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

