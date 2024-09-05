Eastside Golf x Nike Golf Collection Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Eastside Golf x Nike Golf Collection introduces two standout models: the Nike Air Max 1 86 OG Golf and the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3. Both shoes come in a crisp all-white color scheme, offering a fresh and clean look. Customizable Swooshes let wearers add a personal touch, making these sneakers versatile and unique to each golfer's style.
Eastside Golf continues to merge streetwear and golf culture in this collection, pushing boundaries and elevating the sport's fashion game. With premium materials and minimalist design elements, the collaboration offers both style and performance. This collection is perfect for players who appreciate functionality without sacrificing a fashionable edge on the course.
Eastside Golf x Nike Air Max 1 86 OG Golf
The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white base with white overlays. The Nike Swoosh is gold. Each pair comes with six Swoosh colors that you can attach to the gold eyelets on the sides. Golfing branding is on the tongues and heels.
Eastside Golf x Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3
The pair features golfing spikes for maximum traction and a multi-colored midsole. The uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with a black Swoosh on the sides. As with the Air Max 1, each pair comes with six Swoosh colors that you can attach to the gold eyelets on the sides.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Eastside Golf x Nike Golf Collection is going to drop on Ocober 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 for the Nike Air Max 1 86 OG Golf and $210 for the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
