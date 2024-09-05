Eastside Golf x Nike Golf Collection Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

A huge collaboration for golf fans.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Eastside Golf x Nike Golf Collection is going to drop on Ocober 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 for the Nike Air Max 1 86 OG Golf and $210 for the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 . Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

The pair features golfing spikes for maximum traction and a multi-colored midsole. The uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with a black Swoosh on the sides. As with the Air Max 1, each pair comes with six Swoosh colors that you can attach to the gold eyelets on the sides.

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white base with white overlays. The Nike Swoosh is gold. Each pair comes with six Swoosh colors that you can attach to the gold eyelets on the sides. Golfing branding is on the tongues and heels.

