Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Bright Ceramic” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf introduces the vibrant "Bright Ceramic" colorway, adding a bold and energetic touch to the classic silhouette. With its white base and vibrant orange overlays, this sneaker exudes a dynamic and eye-catching aesthetic that is sure to turn heads on the golf course. Designed for golf enthusiasts who appreciate both style and performance, the shoe combines iconic Air Max design elements with specialized features for the links. The incorporation of the Air Max technology in the midsole provides superior cushioning and support.

The vibrant orange overlays contrast beautifully against the white base, creating a visually striking look that is sure to draw attention. In addition to its bold aesthetics, the sneaker delivers exceptional performance on the golf course. The durable outsole provides traction and stability, allowing golfers to maintain their footing and execute their shots with confidence. Overall, the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf in the "Bright Ceramic" colorway offers a winning combination of style and performance for golfers of all skill levels.

"Bright Ceramic" Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with an exposed air bubble. The upper features a white mesh base with gray and vibrant orange suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh is orange, matching the overlays. The laces and tongue are both white, and the tongue features orange Nike branding. Overall, this is an incredibly popular sneaker with an incredibly vibrant color scheme.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Bright Ceramic” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

