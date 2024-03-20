Nike Air Max 95/90 “Neon” Sample Revealed From 2013

This is one of the craziest samples we've seen.

BYBen Atkinson
Daily Life In Birmingham

The Nike Air Max 95/90 boasts a rare and exclusive "Neon" colorway, serving as a tantalizing glimpse into what could have been. This sample sneaker from 2013 features a striking combination of black, grey, and white hues, with vibrant neon green accents. Despite never seeing the light of day in a public release, the Nike Air Max 95/90 "Neon" remains a coveted piece of sneaker history, cherished by collectors and enthusiasts alike. With its iconic color scheme and timeless silhouette, the "Neon" iteration of the Nike Air Max 95/90 captures the essence of retro style and urban flair.

The Nike Air Max 95/90 "Neon" exemplifies the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in the world of sneakers. Although its release may have been shelved, its impact on sneaker culture remains undeniable. It inspires admiration and fascination among fans worldwide. While the sneaker may remain elusive to most, its legacy lives on as a symbol of creativity and craftsmanship in footwear. As a cherished relic of sneaker history, this unreleased colorway serves as a reminder of the endless possibilities that exist within the realm of sneaker design.

Read More: Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” Dropping Next Month: Photos and Details

"Neon" Nike Air Max 95/90 Sample

The sneakers feature the Air Max 90 sole with a black rubber sole and matching black midsole. The uppers of the shoes are drawn from the 95, with a grey-to-white gradient leather design. Neon Green accents are all over the sneakers, from the Nike Air bubble to the Nike Swoosh on the sides.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Air Max 95/90 “Neon” Sample will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a sample and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 “Multi-Color” Releasing This May: Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 4 “Fear” Receives Exclusive Photos
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG “Metallic Gold” First Leaked Photo
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 3 x A Ma Maniere “Burgundy Crush” First Look
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersNike Air Max 1 ’86 x Jacquemus Pack First Look