Jordan Tatum 2 “Neon” Photos Unveiled: Summer Release

The Jordan Tatum 2 marks the second signature sneaker release for NBA star Jayson Tatum. With its sleek design and vibrant accents, this sneaker is sure to make a statement on and off the court. Featuring a clean white base, this Jordan Tatum 2 is elevated by black and grey detailing that adds depth and dimension to the overall look. What truly sets this Jordan Tatum 2 apart, however, is its eye-catching neon green accents. From the iconic Jumpman logo to the laces and midsole, these vibrant pops of color add a bold and energetic touch to the design.

Designed with performance and style in mind, the Jordan Tatum 2 boasts a combination of premium materials and innovative technology. From its supportive midsole to its breathable upper, this sneaker offers the perfect blend of comfort and functionality. As Jayson Tatum continues to leave his mark on the NBA, the Jordan Tatum 2 serves as a symbol of his dedication and passion for the game. With its striking design and undeniable performance capabilities, this signature sneaker is a testament to Tatum's status as one of the league's brightest stars.

"Neon" Jordan Tatum 2

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers boast a white rubber sole. The sides feature large black and grey plates with black speckles. The uppers are made of white material. Also, a neon Jumpman is on the sides. Further, more neon accents include the JT logo on the tongues and the Jumpman and "0" logo on the heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “Neon” will be released on June 15th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

