Air Jordan 13 Premio “Bin 23” Sample Exclusive Photos Revealed

A highly coveted sneaker that has been kept under wraps.

BYBen Atkinson
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen

The Air Jordan 13 Premio showcases a rare and elusive "Bin 23" colorway. It adds to its mystique as a coveted collector's item. This unreleased sample sneaker boasts a blend of white and grey tones, accentuated by bold pops of red throughout its design. Despite being a sample, the Air Jordan 13 Premio exudes premium craftsmanship and attention to detail. It reflects the brand's commitment to excellence. With its aesthetic, the "Bin 23" iteration of the Air Jordan 13 Premio captures the imagination of sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike.

While it may never see a public release, its exclusivity only adds to its allure, making it a prized possession for those fortunate enough to own a pair. The Air Jordan 13 Premio "Bin 23" serves as a testament to the brand's legacy of innovation and creativity, pushing the boundaries of design in the realm of sneaker culture. Although its availability may be limited, its impact on the sneaker community is undeniable, inspiring admiration and intrigue among enthusiasts worldwide. As a rare gem in the Air Jordan lineup, this unreleased colorway remains a coveted piece of sneaker history.

Read More: Nike KD 17 “Sunrise” Dropping Next Month: Photos and Details

"Bin 23" Air Jordan 13 Premio

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with grey leather overlays. Of course, the iconic green eye is placed on the sides of the shoes as well. Finally, the tongues of the sneakers feature the Bin 23 stamp in red.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 13 Premio “Bin 23 Sample” will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a sample and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 “Multi-Color” Releasing This May: Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Dress Code” PE Exclusive Photos
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 4 x Nike SB "Black Cat" Wear-Test Sample Photos
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Laser” Sample Exclusive Photos
Daily Life In BirminghamSneakersNike Air Max 95/90 “Neon” Sample Revealed From 2013