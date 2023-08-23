Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Eastside Golf “1961” Release Details

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf takes a beloved silhouette and adapts it to a sport Michael Jordan loves: golf. It maintains the classic style of the Air Jordan 1, now suitable for the golf course. The shoe’s design includes enhanced traction to allow for maximum control of your golf swing. This blend of style and function makes it a sought-after choice for both sneaker enthusiasts and golf enthusiasts. The sneakers have taken off in popularity and lucky for fans, we are seeing a new pair soon.

Eastside Golf is a brand known for merging golf and streetwear culture. They offer a unique blend of golf apparel and lifestyle products. Collaborating with Jordan Brand, they’ve reimagined the Air Jordan 1 High as a golf shoe, fusing iconic style with functionality for the golf course. This collaboration showcases their innovative approach to golf fashion and their ability to bridge sport and street aesthetics. The pair is a nod to a historical time in golf and features design elements that represent that monumental time.

“1961” Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole with a white midsole. The uppers feature a green leather base, matching the sole, and black leather overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh has “Eastside Golf” written in cursive print. Below the Swoosh, the sneakers feature “CHANGE” and “1961” in black print. In 1961, the PGA tour allowed players of color to participate. It was an incredibly important time and now it is being commemorated in a sneaker that also features the iconic Wings logo, in platinum gold.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Eastside Golf “1961” is releasing on September 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

