Detroit brand Eastside Golf has been making quite the splash as of late. For instance, they recently go their very own Jumpman collaboration that included the Air Jordan 1 Low, as well as the Air Jordan 12. Both of these collaborations were praised by fans, and now, it seems like they will be coming back for more.

In the official images down below, you can see that this collab is getting an Air Jordan 1 High OG, which can be pictured below. The sneaker contains a unique outsole that is more suited to the golf course. From there, the shoe has a white leather base, while the Nike swoosh and the laces are blue. Finally, the overlays are covered in a nice shade of clay that brings a unique golf course flavor to the sneaker.

At the time of writing this, there is no release date for the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 collaboration. That said, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike