Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Volt Gold” Officially Unveiled

An exciting look for this silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf is gearing up for a striking release with its upcoming "Volt Gold" colorway. This edition features a bold combination of white, black, Volt Green, and University Gold, creating a vibrant and eye-catching design. The white base provides a clean canvas, while the black overlays add contrast and depth. Volt Green accents on the collar and outsole inject energy into the shoe, making it stand out both on and off the golf course. University Gold details on the Swoosh and ankle area enhance the overall look, adding a touch of warmth to the otherwise cool-toned palette.

"Volt Gold" Air Jordan 1 High Golf

Image via Nike

The sneaker is essentially a Jordan 1 body with specific, golf-necessary modifications. The sole has teeth so that golfers can maintain traction on the course. The rest of the sneaker is very similar to a normal Jordan 1. The upper is made up of white and black. Also, the Swoosh and the Wings logo are both black. Volt leather is found up top, while university gold leather is on the heels and the Jumpman.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Volt Gold” is going to drop on September 6th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike