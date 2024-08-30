Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Volt Gold” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf is gearing up for a striking release with its upcoming "Volt Gold" colorway. This edition features a bold combination of white, black, Volt Green, and University Gold, creating a vibrant and eye-catching design. The white base provides a clean canvas, while the black overlays add contrast and depth. Volt Green accents on the collar and outsole inject energy into the shoe, making it stand out both on and off the golf course. University Gold details on the Swoosh and ankle area enhance the overall look, adding a touch of warmth to the otherwise cool-toned palette.
The mix of colors creates a dynamic and stylish aesthetic, perfect for golfers who want to make a statement with their footwear. The Air Jordan 1 High Golf maintains its classic silhouette, blending the iconic look of the original Air Jordan 1 with the performance features needed for the golf course. The shoe is designed to provide comfort, stability, and grip, ensuring you can play your best game while looking sharp. With its unique colorway and functional design, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Volt Gold" is set to be a standout release. Keep an eye out for this vibrant addition to the Air Jordan Golf lineup.
"Volt Gold" Air Jordan 1 High Golf
The sneaker is essentially a Jordan 1 body with specific, golf-necessary modifications. The sole has teeth so that golfers can maintain traction on the course. The rest of the sneaker is very similar to a normal Jordan 1. The upper is made up of white and black. Also, the Swoosh and the Wings logo are both black. Volt leather is found up top, while university gold leather is on the heels and the Jumpman.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Volt Gold” is going to drop on September 6th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
