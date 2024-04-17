Air Jordan 1 High Golf “University Blue” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf is a fusion of iconic style and on-course performance. With its upcoming "University Blue" colorway, this shoe brings a touch of elegance to the fairway. Featuring a crisp white base accented by sleek university blue overlays, the sneaker is as stylish as it is functional. Crafted for the modern golfer, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf offers the perfect blend of stability, traction, and comfort. From its supportive midsole to its durable outsole, every aspect of this shoe will help you perform your best on the course.

But it's not just about looks—the Air Jordan 1 High Golf is engineered for performance. With its waterproof construction and versatile traction pattern, this shoe is ready to take on any course conditions. As golfers around the world continue to embrace the Air Jordan 1 High Golf, the "University Blue" colorway offers a new twist on a beloved classic. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this shoe is sure to elevate your game and your style.

"University Blue" Air Jordan 1 High Golf

Image via Nike

The sneaker is essentially a Jordan 1 body with specific, golf-necessary modifications. The sole has teeth so that golfers can maintain traction on the course. The rest of the sneaker is very similar to a normal Jordan 1. The upper is made up of white and blue. Also, the Swoosh and the Wings logo are both black. Despite the Jordan 1 being a basketball sneaker, this sneaker is perfect for the course.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “University Blue” is going to drop on April 26th, 2024. Also, the retail price will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

