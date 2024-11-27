Air Jordan 1 High Goes Golf-Ready In “Gold Toe”

Hit the links in a vibrant gold.

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf is returning in a sleek "Gold Toe" colorway, blending classic design with functional golf features. This iteration showcases a glossy gold patent leather toe box and collar, contrasted with black overlays for a striking look. Meanwhile, the crisp white leather base provides balance and ensures versatility for on-course wear. Additionally, the sneaker retains the signature Air Jordan 1 High silhouette, updated with a spiked outsole for enhanced grip on the greens. Black laces and a matching tongue elevate the bold aesthetic, while the iconic Wings logo adds a timeless touch.

Subtle gold accents on the Nike Swoosh tie the design together, giving it a luxurious feel. This "Gold Toe" edition not only delivers premium style but also prioritizes performance. It merges the elegance of the original Air Jordan 1 with practical golf-ready updates. Fans of Jordan Brand and golfers alike are sure to appreciate this stunning blend of fashion and function. With its release just around the corner, excitement is building for this standout sneaker. Whether you're hitting the links or making a statement off the course, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Gold Toe" is a must-have addition.

"Gold Toe" Air Jordan 1 High Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with grooves for the course and a crisp white midsole, matching with the white leather uppers. Shiny gold leather overlays add a touch of luxury, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings emblem stands out above the black Nike Swoosh on the sides. Dark accents, including the laces and tongue, enhance the sleek design, creating a classic white base with bold gold and black overlays for a striking look.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Gold Toe” is going to drop on December 6th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $190 when they release. With its bold design and functional upgrades, this pair is sure to stand out on the course.

Image via Nike