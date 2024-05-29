Nike Dunk Low “Medium Olive” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Dunk Low is set to release in the sophisticated "Medium Olive" colorway. This new design features a clean white base, providing a fresh and classic look. Medium olive suede overlays add a rich, earthy tone, enhancing the sneaker's appeal. The standout feature is the hemp leather Swoosh, offering a unique texture and natural vibe. The combination of white and medium olive creates a balanced and stylish appearance. The suede overlays not only look good but also add durability.

The "Medium Olive" colorway continues this tradition, making it perfect for various outfits and occasions. The cushioned sole ensures comfort, while the durable materials promise longevity. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The blend of white, medium olive, and hemp leather makes the shoe stand out. It's a perfect addition to any sneaker collection, offering both style and substance. With its fresh colorway and premium materials, the Nike Dunk Low "Medium Olive" is sure to be a hit.

"Medium Olive" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole with a summit white midsole. Also, the upper features a white leather base with olive suede overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, in hemp leather. Summit white laces and a hemp heel tab complete the design. Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining olive and white tones with hemp accents.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Medium Olive” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

